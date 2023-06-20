Carlos Correa and Alex Verdugo will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

The Red Sox have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 27-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Minnesota has a 15-14 record (winning 51.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Minnesota has played in 73 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-36-5).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 15-19 19-16 17-20 29-28 7-8

