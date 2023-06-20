Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 10:07 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank third in MLB action with 116 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

The Dodgers are fourth in baseball, slugging .447.

The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

The Dodgers score the fourth-most runs in baseball (389 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 average in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

The Dodgers have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 108 home runs.

The Angels rank sixth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.

The Angels rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

The Angels have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 365.

The Angels have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Angels rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

The Angels have an 8.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

The Angels have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

The Angels rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.341 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Kershaw is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Kershaw will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 appearances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Reid Detmers (1-5) will take the mound for the Angels, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Detmers will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 White Sox L 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Emmet Sheehan John Brebbia 6/17/2023 Giants L 15-0 Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels - Away Michael Grove Shohei Ohtani 6/23/2023 Astros - Home - J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Kyle Freeland

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney 6/15/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away - Nathan Eovaldi 6/16/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Patrick Sandoval Brady Singer 6/17/2023 Royals L 10-9 Away Griffin Canning Mike Mayers 6/18/2023 Royals W 5-2 Away Tyler Anderson Zack Greinke 6/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Reid Detmers Clayton Kershaw 6/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Shohei Ohtani Michael Grove 6/23/2023 Rockies - Away Patrick Sandoval Connor Seabold 6/24/2023 Rockies - Away Griffin Canning Chase Anderson 6/25/2023 Rockies - Away Tyler Anderson Austin Gomber 6/26/2023 White Sox - Home Jaime Barria Dylan Cease

