Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 52 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .410.

Correa has gotten a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.7%).

In 14.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven in a run in 19 games this season (30.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .223 AVG .213 .298 OBP .303 .402 SLG .417 12 XBH 14 3 HR 6 16 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings