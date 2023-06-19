The Boston Red Sox (37-35) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Minnesota Twins (36-36), at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez (3-3) versus the Red Sox and James Paxton (2-1).

Twins vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.27 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (3-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 14 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lopez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton (2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 34-year-old has a 3.09 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.

Paxton is seeking his third straight quality start.

Paxton will look to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

