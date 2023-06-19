On Monday, June 19 at 7:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (36-36) host the Boston Red Sox (37-35) at Target Field. Pablo Lopez will get the ball for the Twins, while James Paxton will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Red Sox have +120 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.27 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 43 times and won 27, or 62.8%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 15-13 (winning 53.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Twins have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (46.2%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 12-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

