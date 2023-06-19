Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Monday at Target Field against Pablo Lopez, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 90 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .396.

The Twins rank 25th in the majors with a .229 batting average.

Minnesota is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (310 total).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.59 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.170).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Lopez is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Lopez is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez -

