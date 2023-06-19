Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, take on James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .281 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), Lewis has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Lewis has had an RBI in five games this year (31.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in six of 16 games so far this year.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|.156
|AVG
|.440
|.206
|OBP
|.440
|.250
|SLG
|.600
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|7
|13/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton (2-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.09, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
