On Monday, Kyle Farmer (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

James Paxton TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .263 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 56.1% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 41), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (10 of 41), with two or more RBI three times (7.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (43.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 16 .259 AVG .271 .323 OBP .308 .412 SLG .333 7 XBH 1 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 25/5 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings