Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Monday, Joey Gallo (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .184 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 43.1% of his games this year (22 of 51), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 51), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has driven in a run in 12 games this year (23.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 51 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.210
|AVG
|.155
|.340
|OBP
|.286
|.494
|SLG
|.423
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|35/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton (2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.09, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
