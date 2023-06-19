Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- batting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 19 at 7:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (39 of 61), with at least two hits 11 times (18.0%).
- He has homered in nine games this season (14.8%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this year (31.1%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 29.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.222
|AVG
|.213
|.300
|OBP
|.303
|.407
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.09, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
