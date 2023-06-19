The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.057 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

James Paxton TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .307, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Buxton has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.9% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .200 AVG .213 .258 OBP .366 .443 SLG .375 12 XBH 8 8 HR 2 18 RBI 5 39/7 K/BB 30/19 2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings