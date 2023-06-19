Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .277 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 24 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (7.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this year (28.9%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.246
|AVG
|.315
|.355
|OBP
|.439
|.431
|SLG
|.444
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|19/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.09 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
