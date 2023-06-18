The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.