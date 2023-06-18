Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (36-35) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (29-40) at 2:10 PM (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Louie Varland (3-2) to the mound, while Will Vest (2-0) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

BSN

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 27, or 64.3%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered nine games this season favored by -210 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Minnesota has scored 306 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule