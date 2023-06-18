Twins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (36-35) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (29-40) at 2:10 PM (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Louie Varland (3-2) to the mound, while Will Vest (2-0) will get the nod for the Tigers.
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 27, or 64.3%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has entered nine games this season favored by -210 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
- Minnesota has scored 306 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
|June 14
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
|June 15
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
|June 16
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Will Vest
|June 17
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|José De León vs Joey Wentz
|June 18
|Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Reese Olson
|June 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford
|June 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Houck
|June 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brayan Bello
|June 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Joey Wentz
