Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Farmer -- hitting .259 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Will Vest on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .264.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has driven home a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (17 of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|16
|.259
|AVG
|.271
|.326
|OBP
|.308
|.407
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|25/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vest (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
