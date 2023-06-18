Jodie Anna Burrage will meet Katie Boulter in the Viking Open Nottingham final on Sunday, June 18.

With -225 odds, Boulter is favored over Burrage in this tournament final against the underdog, who is +175.

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 18

Sunday, June 18 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 69.2% chance to win.

Jodie Anna Burrage Katie Boulter +175 Odds to Win Match -225 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Burrage took down No. 72-ranked Alize Cornet, 7-5, 7-5.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Boulter clinched a victory against No. 195-ranked Heather Watson, winning 6-4, 7-5.

Burrage has played 15 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

Burrage has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.

Boulter is averaging 24.4 games per match in her 23 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.9% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Boulter has played six matches and averaged 24.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Burrage and Boulter have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

