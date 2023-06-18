Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .308, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.
- Buxton has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 18.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this year (14 of 53), with two or more RBI six times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (47.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.202
|AVG
|.213
|.260
|OBP
|.366
|.447
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|5
|38/7
|K/BB
|30/19
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
