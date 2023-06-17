The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .250 with seven doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 25 of 44 games this season (56.8%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.5%).

He has homered in four games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (22.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .242 AVG .256 .314 OBP .301 .468 SLG .359 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 5 24/4 K/BB 24/2 5 SB 6

