Matt Vierling leads the Detroit Tigers (29-39) into a matchup versus the Minnesota Twins (35-35), after his two-homer showing in a 7-1 victory over the Twins, beginning at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Jose De Leon (0-1) for the Twins and Joey Wentz (1-6) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: De Leon - MIN (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José De León

The Twins will send out De Leon for his first start of the season.

The 30-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 10 times this season.

He has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a batting average against of .255 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.

Wentz has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Wentz will look to pick up his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

