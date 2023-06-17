After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .235.
  • In 16 of 36 games this year (44.4%) Jeffers has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
  • He has homered in three games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Jeffers has picked up an RBI in six games this year (16.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.3%).
  • In 12 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.244 AVG .226
.404 OBP .328
.400 SLG .396
4 XBH 5
1 HR 2
1 RBI 8
19/9 K/BB 19/5
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
