After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .235.

In 16 of 36 games this year (44.4%) Jeffers has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has homered in three games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in six games this year (16.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.3%).

In 12 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .244 AVG .226 .404 OBP .328 .400 SLG .396 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 1 RBI 8 19/9 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings