After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is hitting .270 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Farmer has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Farmer has had an RBI in 10 games this year (25.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 17 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 16
.269 AVG .271
.337 OBP .308
.423 SLG .333
6 XBH 1
3 HR 1
8 RBI 7
24/5 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz (1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .302 batting average against him.
