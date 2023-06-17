Byron Buxton -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 139 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on June 17 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.314) and total hits (40) this season.
  • Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this year (29 of 52), with multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).
  • He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 52), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 23
.209 AVG .213
.269 OBP .366
.464 SLG .375
12 XBH 8
8 HR 2
18 RBI 5
35/7 K/BB 30/19
2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
