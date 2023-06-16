As play in the Bett1open nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Veronika Kudermetova versus Ekaterina Alexandrova. Kudermetova currently is +500 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at LTTC Rot-Weiss.

Kudermetova at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Kudermetova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 (at 5:00 AM ET), Kudermetova will meet Alexandrova, after getting past Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6 in the last round.

Veronika Kudermetova Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500

US Open odds to win: +2000

Bett1open odds to win: +500

Kudermetova Stats

Kudermetova beat No. 2-ranked Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6 on Thursday to make the .

Kudermetova has not won any of her 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 36-20.

In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Kudermetova has gone 4-1.

Kudermetova, over the past year, has played 56 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.6 games per match.

In her five matches on a grass surface over the past year, Kudermetova has averaged 19.0 games.

Over the past year, Kudermetova has won 72.9% of her service games, and she has won 34.3% of her return games.

Kudermetova has claimed 85.4% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 42.6% of her return games.

