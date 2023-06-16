2023 U.S. Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Rickie Fowler is the current leader (+650) at the 2023 U.S. Open after one round of play.
U.S. Open Second Round Information
- Start Time: 9:45 AM ET
- Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards
U.S. Open Best Odds to Win
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 4:54 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-8)
- Odds to Win: +333
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 11:24 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +550
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|5th
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 4:32 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-8)
- Odds to Win: +650
Fowler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|10
|2
|1st
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 4:43 PM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +700
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|5
|2
|7th
Dustin Johnson
- Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +800
Johnson Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|7
|1
|3rd
U.S. Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Wyndham Clark
|3rd (-6)
|+1400
|Jon Rahm
|25th (-1)
|+2200
|Bryson DeChambeau
|7th (-3)
|+2500
|Max Homa
|14th (-2)
|+3300
|Tony Finau
|14th (-2)
|+3300
|Viktor Hovland
|25th (-1)
|+3300
|Brooks Koepka
|56th (+1)
|+5000
|Si Woo Kim
|7th (-3)
|+5000
|Cameron Smith
|25th (-1)
|+6600
