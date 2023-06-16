Royce Lewis -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .300 with a double and two home runs.

In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%) Lewis has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Lewis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .160 AVG .440 .160 OBP .440 .280 SLG .600 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 9/0 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings