On Friday, June 16, 2023, the Los Angeles Sparks (5-4) play the Minnesota Lynx (2-7) at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sparks Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Sparks (-5) 163.5 -215 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sparks (-5.5) 163.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sparks (-5.5) 163.5 -225 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sparks are 6-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx have put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Los Angeles has been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-1.
  • A total of five out of the Sparks' games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Lynx games have gone over the point total four out of times this season.

