On Friday, June 16, 2023, the Los Angeles Sparks (5-4) play the Minnesota Lynx (2-7) at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sparks matchup.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sparks are 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx have put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Los Angeles has been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-1.

A total of five out of the Sparks' games this season have gone over the point total.

Lynx games have gone over the point total four out of times this season.

