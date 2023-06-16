Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Joey Wentz

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Correa is batting .286 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 65.5% of his 58 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.8% of his games this year, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (31.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .227 AVG .213 .306 OBP .303 .433 SLG .417 12 XBH 14 3 HR 6 16 RBI 18 26/11 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings