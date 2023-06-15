Willi Castro is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Matthew Boyd and the Detroit TigersJune 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 10, when he went 0-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .241 with six doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Castro has recorded a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including eight multi-hit games (18.6%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (9.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .220 AVG .256 .299 OBP .301 .441 SLG .359 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 7 RBI 5 23/4 K/BB 24/2 5 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings