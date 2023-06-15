On Thursday, Ryan Jeffers (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .229 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 42.9% of his games this season (15 of 35), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 17.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games.

He has scored in 11 of 35 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .233 AVG .226 .400 OBP .328 .395 SLG .396 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 1 RBI 8 18/9 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings