After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .304 with a double and two home runs.

Lewis has picked up a hit in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Lewis has an RBI in four of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .143 AVG .440 .143 OBP .440 .286 SLG .600 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 7/0 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings