Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.9% of his games this season, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.2%.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.237
|AVG
|.217
|.260
|OBP
|.283
|.462
|SLG
|.410
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|35/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.86 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 5.86 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
