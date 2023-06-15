The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.9% of his games this season, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.2%.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .237 AVG .217 .260 OBP .283 .462 SLG .410 9 XBH 8 6 HR 4 13 RBI 10 35/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings