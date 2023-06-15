Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler (.280 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .193 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Kepler has had a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), including multiple hits seven times (16.7%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven home a run in 13 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|24
|.237
|AVG
|.163
|.299
|OBP
|.242
|.390
|SLG
|.360
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|10
|14/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (3-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 5.86 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
