Byron Buxton returns to action for the Minnesota Twins versus Matthew Boyd and the Detroit TigersJune 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 1, when he went 0-for-1 against the Guardians.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .325, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.

In 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has had an RBI in 14 games this season (28.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (50.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .225 AVG .213 .288 OBP .366 .500 SLG .375 12 XBH 8 8 HR 2 18 RBI 5 31/7 K/BB 30/19 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings