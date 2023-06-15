The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .283 with seven doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
  • Kirilloff has recorded a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 34 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this season (26.5%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 34 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.250 AVG .315
.381 OBP .439
.423 SLG .444
5 XBH 5
2 HR 1
5 RBI 6
15/11 K/BB 15/8
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Tigers are sending Boyd (3-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
