Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Minnesota Vikings have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 17th-ranked in the league as of June 18.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.
- A total of 11 Vikings games last season hit the over.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota put up better results offensively, ranking seventh in the NFL by putting up 361.5 yards per game.
- At home last season, the Vikings were 8-1. Away, they were 5-3.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).
- In addition, Cousins ran for 97 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks compiled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
