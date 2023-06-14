How to Watch the Twins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Bailey Ober on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.
Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are seventh in MLB action with 88 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .403.
- The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (295 total runs).
- The Twins are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.173).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ober (3-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Ober has registered four quality starts this season.
- Ober will try to continue a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Trevor Richards
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|-
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
