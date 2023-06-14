Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (34-33) and Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (3-3) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (3-3).

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won five of its nine games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 295 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.52 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule