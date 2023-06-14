Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach has four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .207.
- In 24 of 46 games this year (52.2%) Larnach has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Larnach has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), with more than one RBI seven times (15.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|28
|.233
|AVG
|.189
|.361
|OBP
|.272
|.383
|SLG
|.378
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|19
|22/12
|K/BB
|39/11
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.