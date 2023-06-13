The Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Trevor Larnach and Christian Yelich among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 85 total home runs.

Minnesota's .398 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Twins' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (288 total).

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Lopez is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year.

Lopez will try to build upon a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland - 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Pablo Lopez Reese Olson

