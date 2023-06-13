After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .237.

In 44.1% of his 34 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 17.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.

In 11 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .250 AVG .226 .423 OBP .328 .425 SLG .396 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 1 RBI 8 16/9 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings