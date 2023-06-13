After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .237.
  • In 44.1% of his 34 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 17.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.
  • In 11 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
.250 AVG .226
.423 OBP .328
.425 SLG .396
4 XBH 5
1 HR 2
1 RBI 8
16/9 K/BB 19/5
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 25th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 36th.
