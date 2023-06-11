Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trevor Larnach, with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, June 11 at 1:37 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is hitting .207 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Larnach has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Larnach has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|27
|.237
|AVG
|.186
|.366
|OBP
|.265
|.390
|SLG
|.384
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|17
|22/12
|K/BB
|36/10
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Gausman (5-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.63), 15th in WHIP (1.073), and second in K/9 (12.4) among qualifying pitchers.
