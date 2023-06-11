Royce Lewis -- 4-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 11 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has a double and two home runs while hitting .270.

Lewis has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season (33.3%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .125 AVG .381 .125 OBP .381 .313 SLG .571 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 5/0 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings