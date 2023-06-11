The Minnesota Lynx (1-6) take the court against the Los Angeles Sparks (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on BSN and SportsNet LA.

There is no line set for the game.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

Lynx vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 87 Sparks 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-7.9)

Minnesota (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.2

Lynx vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread is 3-4-0.

Minnesota has played games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx have found it difficult to put up points this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 78.6 points per game. They've fared better defensively, ranking ninth by allowing 86.4 points per contest.

Minnesota is pulling down 34.7 rebounds per game this season (ninth-ranked in WNBA), and it has given up just 33.3 rebounds per contest (best).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx are getting beat at both ends of the court, as they rank second-worst in the league in turnovers (14.7 per game) and third-worst in forced turnovers (12.0 per contest).

It's been a difficult stretch for the Lynx in terms of three-pointers, as they are tallying just 6.9 made threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are draining just 33.3% of their attempted threes (third-worst).

The Lynx are ceding 9.6 threes per game (worst in WNBA), and they are allowing a 35.3% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked) to their opponents.

Of the shots attempted by Minnesota in 2023, 68.8% of them have been two-pointers (75.1% of the team's made baskets) and 31.2% have been from beyond the arc (24.9%).

