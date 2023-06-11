Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .295 with six doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (25.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.261
|AVG
|.327
|.382
|OBP
|.459
|.457
|SLG
|.449
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|13/9
|K/BB
|14/8
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (5-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.63), 15th in WHIP (1.073), and second in K/9 (12.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
