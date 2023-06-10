Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willi Castro, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .248 with six doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Castro has had a hit in 24 of 42 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits eight times (19.0%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (21.4%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.270
|.299
|OBP
|.308
|.441
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|23/4
|K/BB
|21/2
|5
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Richards gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty has 21 appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .200 against him this season. He has a 3.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings over his 21 games.
