Willi Castro, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .248 with six doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Castro has had a hit in 24 of 42 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits eight times (19.0%).
  • Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this season (21.4%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 21
.220 AVG .270
.299 OBP .308
.441 SLG .378
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
7 RBI 5
23/4 K/BB 21/2
5 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Richards gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old righty has 21 appearances in relief this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .200 against him this season. He has a 3.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings over his 21 games.
