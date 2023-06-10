Saturday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (36-29) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (32-32) at 3:07 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (7-3) for the Twins and Trevor Richards for the Blue Jays.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Twins have a record of 1-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 24-13, a 64.9% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 273 (4.3 per game).

The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule