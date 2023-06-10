Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alex Kirilloff (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Richards. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|How to Watch Twins vs Blue Jays
|Twins vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Twins vs Blue Jays Odds
|Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction
|Twins vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .300 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (18 of 30), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (26.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 30 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in seven games this year (23.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.261
|AVG
|.341
|.382
|OBP
|.482
|.457
|SLG
|.455
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|13/9
|K/BB
|12/8
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Richards will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 30-year-old righty has pitched in relief 21 times this season.
- Over his 21 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .200 against him. He has a 3.67 ERA and averages 14 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.