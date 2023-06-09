The Denver Nuggets will face the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.

This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

Denver allows 109.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.3 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also conceding more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

At home, Miami concedes 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.

The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries