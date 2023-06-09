The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .222 with seven doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), with at least two hits six times (11.3%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (13.2%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven home a run in 13 games this year (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 17 games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings