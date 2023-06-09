Katie Boulter 2023 Viking Open Nottingham Odds
The Viking Open Nottingham field is dwindling in Nottingham, United Kingdom, as Katie Boulter competes in a quarterfinal versus Harriet Dart. Boulter has +600 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Nottingham Tennis Centre.
Boulter at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 9-19
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Boulter's Next Match
After beating Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-3, Boulter will face Dart in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 5:00 AM ET.
Boulter has current moneyline odds of -155 to win her next contest versus Dart. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Katie Boulter Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +10000
- Viking Open Nottingham odds to win: +600
Boulter Stats
- Boulter is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 157-ranked Snigur in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Boulter is 13-11 over the past year, with no tournament victories.
- Boulter is 4-3 on grass over the past 12 months.
- Boulter, over the past 12 months, has played 24 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.1 games per match.
- On grass, Boulter has played seven matches over the past year, and she has totaled 23.7 games per match while winning 45.2% of games.
- Boulter, over the past 12 months, has won 64.5% of her service games and 32.3% of her return games.
- Boulter has claimed 65.4% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 25.9% of her return games.
